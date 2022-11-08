Google Cloud and the world of cryptocurrencies is getting closer and closer and now it is possible to make payments! Everything was made possible thanks to a partnership between Google and Solana, to the great surprise of users who did not expect such collaboration at a time like this. Currently, BigG is implementing the various checks and validations necessary to be able to implement everything, especially for the new blocks for Solana. Especially after the launch of the Solana’s first crypto smartphone!

The companies themselves made it known through a post on Twitter, through their official accounts, with lots of new features in the program; in fact, not only is there this new collaboration, but Google has made the technology known Blockchain Node Engine. We are talking about a platform entirely dedicated to development on the web2 and it will be available next year. We don’t have a specific date, but there will certainly be more details in the coming months.

Google Cloud faces a new world

Not only that, because the payments with cryptocurrencies will also take place through Coinbase Commerce; in short, a great expansion will take place, a sign that 2023 will be the year of a real new era. To find out more, we recommend that you read the entire tweet to get a clearer view of what’s going to happen.

Now that we got your attention… check this out: Google Cloud is running a block-producing @solana validator to participate in and validate the network. – Google Cloud (@googlecloud) November 5, 2022

Another novelty to take into account is the closure of the Google Cloud IoT Core service; from 16 August 2023 it will no longer be possible to use the service and Google is moving to help users as much as possible looking for a valid alternative. In fact, by going to the Cloud IoT Core section, you will find a message inviting the user to contact support to find out more. If you are a company that uses this type of service, we advise you to act in time so that you will not have problems with your supply of goods and services.