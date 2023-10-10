Google Cloud has boosted its generative AI search capabilities for healthcare, introducing a service designed to quickly source a wide range of crucial data for doctors and other clinical professionals. The new search platform is based on Google’s Vertex AI, which it claims allows customers to develop and deploy new use cases faster, using pre-trained and customizable tools, all on a single platform integrated. This research tool from Vertex AI will allow doctors and healthcare professionals to collect patient information from clinical notes and electronic health records, making them accessible from a single, reliable source.

Google Cloud’s latest offering is integrated with Google’s existing products, including the Health API and Health Data Engine. This integration aims to deliver results to healthcare professionals and patients more quickly, while reducing the administrative burden that often plagues them. This new tool also aims to address the growing problems related to staff shortages and worker burnout in healthcare companies and the life sciences sector. Google Cloud emphasized that customers will retain full control of their data, thus ensuring the security and privacy of sensitive patient information.

Currently, Google Cloud is testing this search platform with leading healthcare organizations in the United States, including the Mayo Clinic, Hackensack Meridian Health, and Highmark Health. Additionally, Google Cloud customers are invited to participate to gain early access to Vertex AI-powered capabilities for healthcare and life sciences research, providing valuable feedback to continue improving and optimizing this cutting-edge technology .