With all the pomp imaginable, Stadia was announced at the 2019 GDC as Google’s big bet to compete in the video game segment. This internal development study was aimed at creating competitive titles under the direction of Jade Raymond.

The idea was not bad, since Stadia, through a monthly subscription, wanted boost your platform’s catalog creating their own exclusive games, to become the “Netflix of streaming videogames”. But the idea never really took hold.

To this is added that, when he set foot in the Stadia market, he had many problems to offer the experience that they had promised: quality games and availability of absolute coverage. It even failed in areas where the service coverage reached the recommended requirements to function.

For these reasons Stadia failed to position as the great benchmark in the sector. Despite Google’s ongoing efforts to boost subscriber numbers, the majority of the market continues to opt for games in traditional formats.

Stadia wanted to boost the catalog of their platform by creating their own exclusive games Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

In view of the fact that the machine did not start, Google decided to bet on the development of the gaming platform in ‘streaming’ and the collaboration with third-party development studios, rather than continuing to invest in internal development teams.

From the technology company they have informed that “they will not invest more” in the development of exclusive content with their internal SG&E teams, located in Montreal and Los Angeles, as explained by Stadia vice president and general manager, Phil Harrison, in a publication in the company blog.

The challenge of creativity

While it seemed as simple as it was profitable, “building best-in-class games from scratch takes many years and a significant investment, and the cost increases exponentially,” says Harrison.

This decision that also involves the march of jade raymond, a veteran of the video game industry who came to Google in early 2019 after working on titles such as Assanssin’s Creed or Watch Dogs. The rest of SG&E workers will be relocated to other positions.

The technology company defends the Stadia model of gaming in the cloud, which it considers “the future of the industry”, and has therefore chosen to help game developers and publishers and focus investment on the development of the platform.

In the words of the manager, getting developers and third parties to offer their games on Stadia, with 400 titles on the way, is “the best way” to turn this platform into a sustainable business in the long term.

“Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for players and technology for our partners,” says the manager.

SL