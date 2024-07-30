If something has characterized the work of Google In recent years, it’s the closure of unsuccessful departments. We’ve seen this with divisions like Stadia and YouTube Originals. Now, It has been revealed that goo.gl, which allows link shortening, will be coming to an end next August.

According to PC Gamer, The goo.gl service will come to an end permanently on August 25, 2024Unlike other divisions with growth potential, Google has said that this decision was made after realizing that only 1% of users use this service, so very few people will be affected by this closure.

This shouldn’t be a big deal, as Google had already been planning to shut down goo.gl back in 2018. At the time, the company had pointed to the rise of other popular services or changes in how people find content on the internet as the reason for making this decision. Today, This has to do with the fact that simply no one uses this service..

At the moment, Google does not offer an alternative to goo.gl, and has noted that Users looking to shorten their links look for other platforms that make it possible. In related news, Google integrates its artificial intelligence into Gmail. Similarly, Apple and Google form a historic alliance.

Author’s Note:

This is one of the few cases where such decisions are unlikely to have a major impact. However, it does highlight Google’s tendency to close divisions when they see no point in doing so.

Via: PC Gamer