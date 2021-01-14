Google announced this Thursday that it completed the purchase of the technology firm to sport and health Fitbit, valued at about $ 2.1 billion and that it was announced in 2019, but is still under investigation by US authorities.

Google received the go-ahead from European regulators last month after accepting a series of commitments to ensure that the acquisition did not further strengthen the US company’s dominance in the market. digital advertising market, given the ability to use Fitbit data to help personalize ads.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice confirmed this Thursday that it continues to examine the operation for its possible effects on competition.

FitBit records all kinds of body metrics. Reuters photo

In a statement, the internet giant announced the completion of the purchase and stressed that the agreement always focused on Fitbit devices and not on the data of its users.

“We have worked with global regulators in an approach that safeguards consumer expectations of privacy, including a series of binding commitments that confirm that consumer data health and wellness of Fitbit users They will not be used in Google ads and that this data will be separated from other data from Google, ”said the company.

In addition, Google users will be allowed to continue using third-party services and applications.

With Fitbit, Google takes over one of the largest players in the market for applications and devices related to physical activity and measurement of heart rate, steps, calories burned and distances traveled, among other variables.

In this way, it will go on to compete directly in this segment with Apple, whose Apple Watch performs similar functions and the one that the apple company has focused on in recent years in the field of health and sports.

Founded in 2007 under the name Healthy Metrics Research, Fitbit was one of the pioneering companies in the sector and continues to be one of the most relevant players, although in recent times it lost market share not only against Apple, but also against rivals that offer products at a price more competitive like the Chinese Huawei and Xiaomi.