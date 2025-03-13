For a few days thousands of Chromecast devices are registering a failure with which, under a notification of ‘non -reliable device’, they are not working normally, thus preventing content reproduction. The failure does not let the devices connect to the Wi -Fi network, which is not possible to receive the content, whether video or only audio, which is sent from the mobile, tablet or computer.

When trying to use chromecast, Users appear on the screen a notification with the message of ‘non -reliable device’, accompanied by an explanation that indicates that the device has not been possible to verify, and that the failure “can be caused for the use of an obsolete ‘firmware “.

And although Google has said that it is working to put a solution, it must be taken into account that Google announced last year that I was stopping chromecast devices In response to the implementation of the new Google TV Streamer, a broadcast device that unifies in one space all the ‘streaming’ platforms that the user has hired.

Even so From the company they assure that they will soon launch a solution so that these model can be used againS old fasteners, but if you can’t or want to wait so long, there are some alternatives to take into account. First, from the organization of consumers and users recommend not restoring the device since this does not solve the problem.

Ideally for Google, they would prefer that you go to Google TV Streamer (4K)the Substitute apparatus of the Chromecast, which costs 119 euros. But there are other alternatives of other brands that will serve you for the same, among them we highlight:

Xiaomi TV Box S : With Android TV 11 and compatibility with all streaming applications, it costs from 49 to 60 euros.

: With Android TV 11 and compatibility with all streaming applications, it costs from 49 to 60 euros. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: This streaming device compatible with Wi-Fi 6E can be purchased for a price between 80 and 119 euros.

This streaming device compatible with Wi-Fi 6E can be purchased for a price between 80 and 119 euros. Nvidia Shield TV: A powerful option for those who seek more capacity and streaming games, from 160 to 219 euros.

A powerful option for those who seek more capacity and streaming games, from 160 to 219 euros. Apple TV 4K: The most premium option, with total integration with the Apple ecosystem, but with a price of 184 to 219 euros.

Google has been very criticized not only for the ruling, but for having stopped supporting the Google Chromecast of 2nd generation and Chromecast Audio, although they were models that remained perfectly functional. Besides, It happens that these problems just coincide with the arrival of the new Google TV Streamerso we do want to be evil, it is a technological giant strategy.