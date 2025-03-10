Users around the world have expressed problems with the apparatus and Google has not issued an official statement in this regard

The early morning of Sunday, March 9, 2025, users around the world have experienced a global interruption in the service of Google Chromect. For hours, the devices have stopped working without prior notice, with a message on the screens indicated: «Non -reliable device: It has not been possible to verify [nombre]. This could be due to the fact that the device firmware is outdated »offering only the option to close window. The main affected models are the Second generation chromecast and chromecast audiothe Google TV Streamer model continues to work properly for now.

The lack of official communication by Google has lit the frustration of the users, who have resorted to social networks to share their experience and discover that they were not alone in the problem. Many have accused Google of programmed obsolescencea habit in technology companies that consists in creating products that over time stop working. So far, the company has not issued an official statement on the causes of interruption, nor has it offered clear solutions to those affected.

This incident occurs in a context where Google has previously announced Chromecast production discontinuation In favor of its new device, the Google TV Streamer. Although existing chromects will continue to receive software and security updates, the company has stopped manufacturing new unitsand the devices will only be available until stocks are exhausted.

The interruption of the service has generated concern among users about the future support and operation of its Chromecast devices, especially considering Google’s transition towards its new product.









Given this situation, many users are exploring alternatives for streaming on its televisions. These devices offer similar characteristics or higher than Chromecast, with compatibility for multiple streaming platforms and improvements in performance and connectivity.