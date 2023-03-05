Google Chrome is one of the most popular search engines and consequently used by users, established for years now and as you well know developed by the big G. The company is constantly committed to providing the best experience for its users and today we are here to talk to you of a future feature that will probably arrive soon via update that for sure it will make you happy! (Or maybe not)

Google Chrome will show RAM usage for each tab!

Google Chrome is constantly peppered with updates, also because browser competition is getting fiercer. The company has therefore decided to enrich its little gem again, this time in a very unique way and that is by notifying its user of the RAM consumed for each card, yet another function after the “energy saving” we told you about here. So no more task manager to display the total amount of RAM for each individual tab. The announcement it’s not official but everything was discovered by a technician who then decided to testify with a screen shot:

In short, a not bad function that could even make many users pale in terms of consumption of their trusted browser. Well, for now the feature is raw and it will be a long time before we see it released in a stable version of the application. Surely, however, we will keep you informed on this and many other news, so keep following us.