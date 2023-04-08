Google Chrome it is one of the most popular search engines and consequently used by users, established for years now and as you well know developed by the large company from which it takes its name. After all, Google is constantly striving to provide the best experience for its users and today we are here to do just that tell you something new coming soon which you will probably see in one of the next updates!

Google Chrome: WebGPU is coming and it will be a big step forward!

There are now many APIs in Chrome. Today, however, we want to talk to you about one in particular that adds the possibility of make the most of the graphics chip of your device! From Chrome 113 therefore, your performance could even triple in the gaming sector. A tech demo available here it will give you a small taste of what to expect (provided you have a browser version that supports the page). In short, Frtripled returns, advanced features and various improvements. After years of work, it’s finally nice to see the results that the big G has achieved. We remind you that WebGPU uses Chromium so it can also be used on browsers other than Chrome!