Yesterday, January 4, 2024, Google began blocking third-party cookies on Chrome. In this first phase, 30 million users, or 1%, have had to disable this feature. This initial group was random selection, but it will not be the last.

If you are part of this first group, when you open Google Chrome on your computer or Android, the browser will ask you if you want to “browse with more privacy.” By accepting, third party cookies will be restricted by default, which will limit the ability of different websites to track your activity on different websites. However, in the event that a site does not work properly, there is the possibility of rehabilitating these files, if you wish.

If you're wondering how Facebook and other sites always seem to know exactly what you're thinking about, it's thanks to cookies. These files record your data. This ranges from knowing what you do on a site, what equipment you are using, where you connect, to how you got to a certain page.. In this way, multiple sites can find out your interests quickly, easily, and without you realizing it.

While it is true that Google Chrome is not the first browser to confront third-party cookies, yes it represents a strong blow for these files, since Chrome is one of the most popular browsers at the moment. In this way, this is the first step so that users are more protected. On related topics, Google announces new cheaper Chromecast. Likewise, Google removes a popular feature from Chrome.

Editor's Note:

Without a doubt, a good decision on Chrome's part. Although cookies still exist, and at the moment this option is only available to 1% of users, little by little this will be an element that will be reduced in our daily browsing.

Via: Hypertextual