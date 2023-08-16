Google Chrome For iOS systems and android can summarize articles thanks to Bard , the generative artificial intelligence of the Mountain View house. The stated goal is to help users learn and better understand internet information, but the suspicion is that this is a necessary move, which tries to somehow recover the ground lost in recent months on OpenAI in the business of AI.

Finally artificial intelligence will read the articles for us

So now the application Google Search for Chrome includes an option in beta to make abstracts of longer articles. Chrome will provide the key points of a web page, along with an “Explore on page” section with questions and answers taken from the content.

According to Google, these new features will increase user engagement in longer content. Of course, only free articles will be summarized, not paid ones.

After coming to mobile, Google has already planned to add the described feature to the desktop version of Chrome as well. It should arrive soon, even if it is not yet known exactly when. Furthermore, new tools related to the use of generative artificial intelligence will arrive in the future, which will be integrated with the search engine.