Google Chrome doesn’t need any introduction. This is the search engine created by one of the most important companies in the world. We are obviously talking about Google itself which includes an infinite breadth of services. Today we are here to talk to you about a really needed corrective patch, so stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Google Chrome, a patch to be installed absolutely!

Google has recently run for cover, releasing an emergency update dedicated to its browser. This is a must-have update to say the least as it has a single purpose: close a security flaw already highly exploited by some bad guys. This is a serious problem that it could undermine the entire computer. Mind you and check the current version you have installed, because the flawless version of Google Chrome is the latest and that is the 107.0.5304.87/88.

In general you can rest assured because the browser updates automatically every time you start it, in the remote case that this does not happen, you can still go in the settings and search for the update manually. It is not the first time that Google has taken action with this type of patch, but it must be said that security holes have always been a problem in information technology and the important thing is to be able to avoid them as much as possible! As always, we finally give you an appointment at the next article.