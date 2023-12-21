Scheduled to be enabled by default starting with Chrome version 116, this feature will gradually be available on several platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux and ChromeOS. Here's how it works

Google has introduced a video feature to its experimental version of the Chrome browser, known as Canary. This new feature, called “Copy Video Frames”, greatly simplifies the process of copying and extracting high-quality images directly from videos. Thanks to this innovation, the use of third-party tools to capture frames from videos could ultimately become a thing of the past. Scheduled to be enabled by default starting with Chrome version 116, this feature will gradually be available on several platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux and ChromeOS. To take advantage of the feature, users simply need to update their Chrome application. Once updated, you will be able to save video frames directly as images, using the context menu.

Before this implementation, users were forced to resort to less direct and more time-consuming methods, such as taking screenshots to capture specific images from a video. An alternative was to download the videos and then extract the images using third-party applications, such as VLC. To extract an image from a video, Chrome Canary users can pause the video in their browser, right-click on the video itself, and select the “Copy Video Frames” option from the context menu to get a high quality still image. Google followed the example of Edge, Microsoft's browser, which introduced a similar feature in August.