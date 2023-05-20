This week, more precisely on Wednesday May 17, the International Internet Dayand, without a doubt, that one of the most visited cybernetic places is Google, so much so that it was one of the first contacts with the internet that most people had.

But beyond the Search Engine where around 9 million searches are performed every minute, the famous chrome browser of the United States technological giant has been renewed for the benefit of all Internet users.

And it is that the new feature that has been incorporated into Google Chrome aims to put an end to the annoying problems that arise when, by mistake or by mistake, you type a web address wrong.

Alphabet recently announced a series of new features that will soon be coming to its famous browser, including the fact that Chrome you will be able to detect the mistakes that netizens make when they type a cyber address.

And it is that, by typing a wrong address of a web portal, Internet users basically could not access it or, worse still, ended up on a similar web page of dubious origin.

According to what has been seen of this new tool, Google’s purpose is save Internet users the hassle of reaching an unwanted website or not reaching one at all, so it will act consciously every time a user types a web address to activate automatic correction.

However, it should be noted that this new feature will arrive, in a first time, to the Chrome version of computersand then it will be implemented in versions for Android and iOS.

In addition, Google will add other features to Chrome, such as an optimized subtitle box for tablets with Android systems, in addition to adding support for live subtitles in French, Italian and German on Pixel 4 and 5, as well as other mobile devices with a store. Play Store. Also, there will be a new update in google maps through which the wheelchair accessibility icon will be visible to touch.