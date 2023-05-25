Google Chrome is one of the most used search engines ever, for years now there are many users who rely exclusively on it by exploiting every hidden tool. We’re here today because with the latest Chrome update it just got even easier to customize!

Google Chrome is now easier to customize

If you also use daily Google Chrome perhaps you will already have partially customized it to make it more suitable for your tastes and your personality. Whether it’s a color change or a themed background, know that from today customize the well-known search engine it got easier.

First of all, you can access the customization page using the convenient button at the top right which bears the wording “customize Chrome” and which will open a side panel. Each change will be shown in real time so you can easily try out the different options before deciding which one you prefer.

The themes are many and also include some interesting new features:

Native American artists

LGBTQ artists

collection of Latin artists

collection of black artists.

And, as if that weren’t enough, if you prefer something dynamic there is also the possibility of activating the “Refresh every day” option, so that the photos in a collection are constantly alternating!

Finally, even if you choose a theme, you can still change the color palette to have the dominant color you prefer. In short, many options for a unique Google Chrome!