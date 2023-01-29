Google Chrome it is one of the most widespread and appreciated search engines by users and surely over time you will have interfaced with it. As you may know, the browser offers an interesting incognito browsing function, through which you can better protect your data during searches. Well, this feature received an interesting update on Android!

Google Chrome: Incognito browsing is now protected by a biometric lock!

As you may know if you are an iOS user, the function we are talking about now had already been available on apple devices for some time, which made it really long-awaited among all owners of an Android smartphone. The update has finally arrived and now even if you own a Samsung or a device of the many other brands out there, you can take advantage of it: we are talking about the biometric lock to enter incognito mode of Google Chrome!

In short, if you have “secret” pages open via incognito browsing and you want to protect them so that other people cannot access your searches, you can set up biometric authentication which will be requested every time you try to open one. This way you can further protect your personal data.

At the moment the function is not yet available for everyone but if you want to check the status of your version of Google Chrome, it’s simple:

open your browser click on the three dots at the top right click on Privacy and Security check if the toggle that activates the “lock incognito tabs when you leave Google Chrome” function is present

It goes without saying that if the entry is present, then you can safely activate it and add this extra protection!

