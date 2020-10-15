D.he US Internet company Google is in the crossfire of prosecutors and the Justice Department: The agency is investigating alleged violations of antitrust law and is examining whether Google may have to sell its Chrome Internet browser and parts of its lucrative advertising business. The antitrust proceedings could begin in just a few weeks and pave the way for the first court-ordered split of a US company in decades.

That would be a major setback for Google, after all, the company uses its Chrome browser to support its workhorse – the Google search engine. So far there has been no decision, according to insiders. Prosecutors are currently investigating whether and how Google’s control over the $ 162.3 billion digital advertising market can be relaxed. They interview advertising technology experts, competitors, and publishers about possible steps to take to curb Google’s influence.

also read Google’s 22nd birthday

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice is preparing antitrust proceedings against Google, which is said to have abused its control on the online search engine market – for example by making its search engine Google an integral part of the Android operating system. The process could start this week. Justice Department and Google spokespersons declined to comment.

Other tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Apple are also under close scrutiny by Democrats and Republicans alike. In view of the upcoming presidential election, politicians are increasingly uneasy about how corporations are expanding their market power through user data. So the key question of the process is: How can the prosecutors curb Google’s market power?

There was already a dispute in January

To find answers, the Justice Department and attorneys general are also asking Google’s competitors what parts of the business they think Google should sell and whether there are any competitors who should be excluded as potential buyers.

When asked by lawyers, some competitors said that in addition to advertising technology, the Chrome Internet browser should also be selected for sale. Google launched the browser in 2008. Google uses the browser’s web logs to drive its advertising business, rivals say.

also read

This led to a dispute in January: Google had declared that the group would no longer use third-party cookies in its Chrome browser in the next two years in order to protect consumer privacy. Cookies – small files that a browser uses to track visits to websites, for example – are, however, also an important tool for publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of advertising campaigns to advertisers.

Google estimates that advertising revenue on news sites is likely to collapse by up to 62 percent. While other browsers such as Safari from Apple and Firefox from the Mozilla Foundation are already blocking cookies, Google’s move is likely to cause bigger waves: According to an analysis by the research institute Statcounter, almost 60 percent of stationary computers and 37 percent of mobile devices in the USA use the browser .

The advertising industry is skeptical

Last week the House Judiciary Committee published an antitrust report. The authors complain that Chrome’s market share enables Google to “effectively set standards for the industry”. Google’s announcement to remove cookies is becoming a relevant topic across the industry.

And: “Google’s advertising-based business model raises the question of whether the standards chosen by Google do not primarily serve its own interests,” says the report. Market participants are concerned that Google plans to ban third-party cookies in the future, while the company itself continues to use the data it collects itself in its entire ecosystem.

also read

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it will work with the advertising industry and other market participants to develop alternatives to cookies. For example, the group proposed a new system nicknamed “Turtle Dove”: This would allow advertising auctions to take place in the browser instead of sending data to external servers. Google argues that this would better protect users’ privacy as the personal data never leaves the computer or smartphone.

However, representatives of the advertising industry are skeptical about giving browsers so much control without supervision. In addition to demanding that Google sell the Chrome browser, prosecutors in court could also demand that Google not use the data from its browser for its other products, tech experts say.

also read

Google has had the advertising industry firmly under control since 2007. At that time, the group bought Doubleclick, a company that supports site operators in placing online ads. The US competition authority Federal Trade Commission examined the takeover at the time and a majority voted in favor of the purchase.

One of the proponents of the deal, Republican William Kovacic, recently told the New York Times: If he had known then what he knows now, he would not have approved the merger. Since buying Doubleclick, Google has also acquired other tech firms – including Admob, a mobile advertising company, ad auctioneer Invite Media, and AdMeld, a platform for ad buyers.

This has allowed Google to develop a number of technologies that cover all stages of the process of buying and selling online ads. These acquisitions are now being scrutinized. The authorities are discussing several options: including whether Google should reverse some of these acquisitions or sell the business on the buy or sell side of the market – at least one insider says.

Translated from English by Martin Lechtape