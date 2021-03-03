Stock image of a user using. EVA HAMBACH / AFP

Google has announced that it will not build or use alternative tools to track web user traffic once it begins phasing out the cookies third-party from your Chrome browser next year. These digital cookies They are files installed on devices by external providers that serve to improve navigability, but also to analyze users’ online browsing and collect the information necessary to personalize the advertising they show them.

The technology company announced last year its intention to remove support for these tools. Much of the industry has been criticizing tech companies, including Google, for using cookies to collect browsing logs on websites that are not owned by them, allowing them to profile user interests to deliver and trade with personalized ads. The decision will greatly change the advertising market. Currently, third-party companies are able to access a browsing history of users who have not even visited their pages.

Google maintains that 72% of users are convinced that almost everything they do on the web is being tracked by advertisers and technology or other companies, and that 81% think that the possible risks posed by recruitment of your data outweigh the benefits. Therefore, users, tired of seeing unwanted ads while browsing, choose to install blockers, which reduces the efficiency of programmatic algorithms.

Through a post on his official blog, Google has ensured that “advances in aggregation, anonymization, on-device processing and other technologies suitable for preserving privacy indicate a clear path to replace individual identifiers.” According to the company, its digital products will be powered by APIs that preserve privacy by preventing individual tracking, “while offering profitability to advertisers and publishers.”

One of the tools in which Google works is the federated cohort learning, or FLoC, which hides users among large crowds of people with common interests. These cohorts will be interest groups where users will be located. This technology, however, also carries its risks. One, recognized by Google, is that the machine learning algorithm could inadvertently build cohorts that reveal sensitive categories such as race, sexuality, or personal difficulties.

