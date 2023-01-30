Google Chrome is one of the search engines most appreciated and used by users and we are sure that you too will know it very well. Just a few days ago we told you about a new feature that has recently arrived on Android devices, however today we are here to tell you about the web version which apparently haswill change appearance slightly in 2023!

Google Chrome: 2023 will bring a new restyling!

Google Chrome intends to take advantage of this new year to bring with it a small restyling that will change some details of the web interface. It was discovered by colleagues from 9to5google who managed to find and activate an experimental flag: chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023. Already the name leaves no room for doubts about its goal, but by analyzing it thoroughly some small details have been found that will be changed, as below photos of colleagues show:

A thin dark line in the tab area better shows the boundary between Windows interface elements and the browser.

Various buttons and input changes, such as in the favorites screen, get new rounded corners.

The appearance of the toggles will change, as demonstrated by the animation in the tweet below:

In short, small innovations that certainly do not mind and we remind you that obviously since it is a discovery that has not yet been made official, it is probably a project still under development and other items may vary before release!