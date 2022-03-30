As announced by the same company on its blog dedicated to new releases, Google Chrome has been officially released in its new version Chrome 100. A new milestone for this very popular browser used all over the world that continues to be improved over time.

On the occasion of this launch, the company has also dedicated a page to the evolution of the browser from its launch in 2008 to today. There dedicated page it can be visited by all users, even if it contains a lot of information that perhaps will be clearer only to developers who have more interfaced with particular features released over time and that users often use unknowingly.

However, it is undeniable that Google’s browser has evolved quite a bit over the years, but what changes with the latest release? Certainly Chrome 100 is now more secure, they have indeed been introduced well 28 security fixesmany reported by external researchers who have had the good will to identify and report some security holes to Google developers, so as to have them resolved and give all users a safer experience.

Chrome 100 brings with it a new icon

A relatively important change concerns theicon, which is updated after 8 years! This change had already been anticipated in a tweet from a designer who works on this browser, and now with the official release of the new version of Chrome 100 we will begin to have the new icon on our devices.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 – Elvin 🌈 (@ elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

The new Chrome 100 version has been released for Desktop, then Windows, Mac and Linux, but also for ChromeOS and for Android and iOS mobile devices, and should be available on the Play Store and App Store these days.