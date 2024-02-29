On a memorable day for Final Fantasy fans, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted on PlayStation 5. To commemorate the launch, Google has chosen an original tribute: the Chocobos, undisputed icons of the Final Fantasy universe, have taken over the homepage of the search engine. The temporary nature of this Easter egg invites users to experiment with it before it disappears. To find it, just visit Google and search for Final Fantasy-related terms, such as 'Final Fantasy', 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth', or 'Final Fantasy VII'. The Easter egg seems to crop up with any research related to the series.

After you search, the results appear as usual. However, if you look closely, you may notice a yellow Chocobo-shaped button at the bottom of the screen. By clicking it, the screen starts to shake: a burst of Chocobos will invade the page. Rebirth had the daunting task of meeting the lofty expectations that preceded it, a goal that appears to have been successfully achieved. The game currently boasts a rating of 92 on Metacritic. Our review gave Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a score of 10 out of 10, describing it as a perfect experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.