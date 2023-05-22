AI-generated search results will decrease the traffic Google sends to news sites

* By Laura Hazard Owen

In your I/O annual conferenceO Google announced a series of “experiments” and changes coming to the search engine. It’s still too early to tell, but if these changes are implemented on a large scale, they could be the biggest overhaul of one of the most important spaces on the internet since it was born.

The change could significantly decrease the traffic Google sends to publisher sites as more people get what they need directly from Google’s search page.

They also have the potential to damage the affiliate income that publishers earn from product recommendations.

On the other hand, a new search filter designed to highlight human-produced content can help highlight individual journalists, columnists and newsletters.

“Research Generation Experience”

Google will place AI-generated responses directly at the top of some search pages. Here is the company’s explanation:

“Let’s take a question like ‘Which is better for a family with children under 3 and a dog: Bryce Canyon or Arches?’ You can usually break that single question down into smaller questions, browse the vast information out there, and start putting things together on your own. With generative AI, search can do some of the heavy lifting for you.

You’ll see an AI-powered snapshot of the key information to consider, with links to dig deeper.”

Geoffrey Fowlerof washington posttested the feature and describes the way the EGP (or SGE, in English) cites its sources:

“When Google’s EGP answers a question, it includes corroboration: prominent links to many of its resources along the left side. Tap an icon in the upper-right corner, and the view expands to offer source sites phrase by phrase in the AI ​​response.

There are two ways to look at this: it can save me a click and save me having to navigate a site full of irrelevant information. But it could also mean that I never go to another site to discover something new or an important piece of context.“.

You see the top 3 fonts by default, but you can switch to more.

AI-generated content will also be heavily incorporated into shopping results. Search something like “bluetooth speaker for a pool party under $100” or “good bike for a 5-mile hill ride,” and you’ll come up with an AI-powered list of recommended products to buy.

I haven’t tested this feature, but in addition to keeping users off publisher pages, it also looks like it’s another bad news for publishers who make money from affiliate links.

Google cautions that EGP is still an experiment and not yet widely available. If you want to try it out and you’re in the US, you can sign up for the waitlist from your Chrome browser or Google app.

In addition to this limited access, David Pierceof The Vergenotes that there are limits to what Google will use AI to respond to.

“Not all searches will generate an AI response. It only appears when Google’s algorithms think the AI ​​will be more relevant than the usual results. Furthermore, sensitive subjects like health and finance currently avoid AI interference. But in my brief demos and tests, it popped up when I searched for chocolate chip cookies, Adele, nearby coffee shops, or the best movies of 2022“.

For example, when Will Knightof wired, asked “is Joe Biden a good president” or for information about the abortion laws of different US states, for example, the Google AI-generated product refused to answer. But even though Google’s AI isn’t supposed to have opinions, they seem to slip up sometimes. Again, The Verge:

“At one point in our demo, I asked Liz Reid, Vice President of Google Search to search just the word ‘Adele’. The AI ​​snapshot contained more or less what you’d expect: some information about her background, her accomplishments as a singer, a note about her recent weight loss, and then added that ‘her live performances are even better than her recorded albums ‘. Google AI has opinions! Reid quickly clicked on the bear paw and attributed this phrase to a music blog, but also acknowledged that this was something of a system glitch.“.

“Hidden Gems”

Google is also expanding the use of a search filter called “Perspectives” that pulls in user-created content. Think Reddit posts, YouTube videos and blog posts, but for search results.

This shift is coming at a time when Americans are increasingly seeking news and information from individuals, not institutions — and TikTok and Instagram are eating away at Google’s search market. Here’s what Google says:

“In the coming weeks, when you search for something that might benefit from other people’s experiences, you might see a Perspectives filter appear at the top of search results. Tap the filter and you’ll exclusively see long and short videos, images, and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media platforms.

We’ll also show more details about the creators of that content, such as their name, profile picture, or information about the popularity of their content.

Useful information can often be in unexpected or hard-to-find places: a comment on a forum thread, a little-known blog post, or an article with unique expertise on a topic. Our helpful content rating system will soon show more of these “hidden gems” in search, especially when we think they will improve results..”

“We are finding that many of our users, especially some of our younger users, want to hear from others.,” said Liz Reid, vice president of research at Google, as The Verge. “They don’t just want to hear institutions or big brands. So how do we make this easy for people to access?“

As Perspectives roll out, it will be interesting to see how Google defines “other people”: do journalists or op-ed columnists working for newspapers count? Will Substacks be featured? The feature could potentially benefit big news publishers as well as solo journalists. To see.

