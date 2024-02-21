Since the Internet has existed, the issue of creating an account to access different pages or services on the Internet has always arisen, especially in topics such as email. Google precisely uses a password system to be able to access platforms such as YouTube, Drive, Chat, Meet, among other sections. And something that should be mentioned is that their login window already feels outdated, which is why they would be changing to a more modern one.

To achieve this, they are using the part of Material Design, a style that they had already been using since 2014, but that for some reason they did not activate in all their products in the industry. What they have commented about it is something purely aesthetic, so there will be no changes between the buttons, no additions that feel out of place. The user will then be greeted in their account with the window as usual, only with a more fashionable design.

Here you can see what it looks like:

It is worth mentioning that this is a preliminary announcement of the design, as it is just being gradually launched in selected territories. However, the maximum date for it to reach everyone is indicated on the March 4, 2024. So at any time, the update may arrive for those who are interested in checking out the new look of the interface.

Via: Google

Editor's note: It is definitely not something that people were clamoring for, but at least an aspect that is more in line with the time is appreciated in a certain way. Well, you could still feel that essence from when Google was just taking its first steps.