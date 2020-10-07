Google has changed the logo of many of its products including Gmail, Hangouts, GMIT. The company has redesigned the logo, so now they are seen differently. Products whose logo has been changed include Google Calendar, Drive, Docs. Google is transforming GSuite into Google workspace, under which all these apps will come. Know here, how these social media products are seen after the change of logo:

Gmail

Google replaced the envelope logo of Gmail. Now the logo will not look like an invalap. Three types of colors have been given in the new logo. These colors are red, blue and green. This logo of ‘M’ shape looks quite different from the earlier logo. However, only the logo design has been changed. The company is not launching any new features.

Google Calendar

Google has also changed the logo of its calendar app. Now this app will appear square. It must have written 31 in the middle. While there will be blue, yellow, red and green colors all around.

Google drive

The company has not made major changes in the Google Drive logo. It is still a triangle, while a few goals have been scored at the edges. Red color has been added to it. Now blue, green, red and yellow colors will be seen in the logo.

Google docs, gchat

Google has also changed the logo of its Google Docs. It will have yellow, blue and green colors. The shape of the logo is placed in the rectangle. In addition, the new Google Chat logo will be green. Its icon has also been changed. This green color is visible in all the apps of Google.

Google Voice, GMIT

Talking about Google voice, it will be dark green color logo. Phone signal is also kept in it. At the same time, the video camera icon has been added to Google Meet. This icon will also have blue, red, yellow, green colors.