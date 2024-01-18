2024 started on the wrong foot, or at least for some people who are surely in the world of unemployment, since the company Google made a significant personnel cut, affecting departments such as Pixel, Nest or Fitbit. Something that was made clear is for the benefit of the company in terms of performance, but what no one expected was that this decision was only the beginning of something that will continue, so yes, there are employees who must prepare for the worst. .

As gathered by the media, the company's CEOSundar Pichai, confirmed recently that they will be letting go of more staff within the next few months, all with the goal of removing layers to simplify execution and boost speed in some areas. This is nothing new in the world of corporate entities, since that decision is always reached when there are positions that have more people than necessary, and to save budget they decide to fire the “less productive” people.

Here are their statements:

We have ambitious goals and will invest in our big priorities this year. But the reality is, to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make difficult decisions.

It is worth mentioning that since January 2023 A little more than 12,000 people were laid off within the company, and that has caused some to panic and look for possible new jobs within the network, but given this, Pichai has tried to calm the waters by saying that the reduction will not be as large and as sudden as it was a few days ago. Added to this is that all equipment will not be affected, but rather some specific ones that need some type of rethinking in operation.

Another area affected is Youtubeas for the Marketing part, but for them there is some relief, since they can apply for one of the other positions that the property of Google has for them, and of course, they will have some type of priority in the application based on the experience they have on the video platform.

Via: The Verge

Editor's note: Many of the industries are definitely being affected in some way by restructuring issues, and hopefully people are prepared in case they get hit. Let's hope that there are not so many who have to leave their source of income.