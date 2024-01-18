Since the beginning of the year, Google has laid off over a thousand employees in various departments, a trend that, according to CEO Sundar Pichai, is destined to continue in the coming months. The news, which emerged from an internal memo shared with company employees on Wednesday, highlights the need for tough choices to finance Google's “ambitious goals” for 2024. Pichai clearly expressed in his message the need for cuts and restructuring to create investment capacity. “To invest in our big priorities this year, we have to make tough choices,” Pichai said, indicating that these decisions will include further staff reductions.

So far, the cuts have affected various departments, including hardware, ad sales, search, shopping, maps, policy, core engineering and YouTube teams. These actions, as explained by Pichai, did not reach the scale of last year's layoffs, when Google cut 12,000 jobs, but they still had a significant impact on the company's internal organization. The goal of this year's reductions, according to Pichai, is to “remove layers to simplify execution and increase speed in some areas.” He thus confirmed what many within Google feared.

Pichai also pointed out that some of these changes have already been announced, but admitted that “some teams will continue to make specific resource allocation decisions throughout the year where necessary, and some roles may be affected by the cuts.” This wave of layoffs and restructuring signals a period of significant transformation for Google, as it seeks to balance the needs of a changing workforce with the need to invest in new initiatives and technologies. As the company prepares for the future, the tech industry as a whole remains waiting to see how these decisions will affect the market and innovation trends.