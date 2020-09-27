Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday today. And on this occasion, the search giant has made a special doodle on their homepage. Clicking on this special colorful doodle will redirect to the search results page coming to Google. This Google Doodle can also be shared via Facebook, Twitter and email. A copy button has been provided on Googal Doodle so that it can be easily shared anywhere.Like every doodle, a short description page has also been created in which information related to celebrations is provided. Google was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Both of them were doing PhD at Stanford University at that time. If the word Google speaks, it is derived from the word Googol from Math.

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. is. Google pays greetings and tributes through Google Doodle in memory of every big occasion and great personalities. Today the doodle made on Google’s 22nd birthday is also special and the letter G has been created like a birthday hat which is animated. It is peeping into a laptop, with a gift box, a cake and toffee scattered around it. The remaining four letters are shown in a window.

Let us know that in the year 2002, the word Google was chosen as the most ‘Useful Word’ by the American Dialect Society. Four years later, the term was added to the Oxford English Dictionary.