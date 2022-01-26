The multi-talented artist, Soad Hosni, was born in Cairo in 1943, who was professional in acting and singing, and was distinguished by her ability to perform the art of show.

The late actress launched into the world of cinema when she was still sixteen years old, through the movie “Hassan and Naima”.

The star participated in 91 films, the most famous of which are: Money and Women, A Date in the Tower, Young for Love, The Second Wife, and Cairo 30, and keep in mind Zuzu.

The last work of “Cinderella” was the movie “The Shepherd and the Women”, which was shown in 1991, and co-starred with Yousra and Ahmed Zaki.

Soad Hosni died on June 21, 2001, in the British capital, London, in mysterious circumstances, at the age of 58.