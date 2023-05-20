













Google celebrates axolotls with a Doodle and video game | EarthGamer

Yes, in these typical Mexican amphibians that are unfortunately in danger of extinction. This Doodle seeks to recognize the cultural and environmental importance of the lake, and draw attention to the preservation of these endemic animals of Xochimilco.

This initiative will last 48 hours in the Google search engine but also includes an interactive video game. This includes an experience that will invite users to a relaxing excursion in a trajinera.

This is how they will be able to photograph the different types of axolotls while learning about this species. The teams that created it did quite extensive research on the lake as well as these amphibians.

Something that makes the Google Doodle of axolotls stand out is that it has an original piece of music by Mexican composers Bruno Barrera and Julián Cerrillo.

The illustration is contributed by Helene Leroux, illustrator on the Doodles team, who visited this site.

According to Leroux ‘this project provided us with an incredible opportunity to learn and discover a lot about the rich culture and history that Mexico and Lake Xochimilco had to offer’.

When talking about this Google Doodle of axolotls, this designer added ‘I was lucky enough to have visited the lake itself, and its amazing beauty with the chinampas, the trajineras, the local wildlife combined with the rich and colorful culture of Mexico, which together gave me incredible inspiration to create the game ‘.

Helene Leroux even highlighted ‘There are so many things we wanted to put into the game that it was hard to make decisions!’.

Leroux asserted ‘seeing axolotls for the first time in the lake was definitely my favorite part!’.

Daniel Dovali, who led the development of the Doodle, commented ‘I grew up in Mexico City and visited Lake Xochimilco several times, so I already had a lot of context about the environmental and cultural relevance of the lake’.

Dovali let see ‘even then, this project helped me put everything in perspective and appreciate it even more’and highlighted the much work behind the project.

