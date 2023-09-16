Pixel Watches are nothing more than branded smartwatches Google, devices that over the years have been able to win over users thanks to interesting and high-performance features. It has long been suspected that repairing the screen of one of these devices it wasn’t possible, and now unfortunately confirmation has arrived.

Google can’t repair Pixel Watch displays

It’s official: Repairing a Pixel Watch display is impossible. In fact, at the moment there is no way to do this and Google itself confirmed this. Repairing a device is never easy, but with smartwatches being so small the situation becomes further complicated.

But so what to do if your Pixel Watch breaks? The company’s response is as follows:

“At this time, we do not have any repair options for the Pixel Watch display. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch customer support team to check your replacement options.”

In short, either you still have the warranty and can get the entire device replaced, or there isn’t much you can do. That maybe can everything change with the Pixel Watch 2? For the moment we cannot know but the chances remain low.