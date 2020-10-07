There is good news for smartphone users. Google has said that it is about to roll out night mode support for smartphones running on Android Go version. After the arrival of night mode support, night mode can also be enjoyed in cheap and entry level smartphones running on Android Go OS.Tweeting from the official Twitter handle of the company, the company said that night mode support has now been found in the camera app of Android Go smartphones. With this, users will now be able to click a good photo even in low light. In the tweet, the company has also claimed that by sharing a video, with the help of this feature, good photos can be taken in low light places without flash.

Better photo in low light

Camera Product Go’s Google Product Manager Prannoy Bhatia said, “For good photos in low light, you need good exposure and noise reduction and not found in all low-cost Android smartphones. To overcome this problem, Camera Go has designed a special camera module for entry level smartphones.

These smartphones got this feature

Explaining how it works in Android Go smartphones, Bhatia said, “Night mode in Camera Go uses multiple burst images to capture multiple photos and merge them into one and give a sharp photo output.” The company is currently offering this feature on a few devices. The first handsets to get this feature are Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61 and Wiko Y81.