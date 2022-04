The decision comes a month after YouTube suspended Russian state-owned vehicle channels.| Photo: Unsplash

The Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, had its official YouTube channel blocked by Google on Saturday (9). The decision comes a month after the platform suspended Russian state-owned vehicle channels. The announcement about the Duma channel comes two days after Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor banned the distribution in the country of advertising for Google and its products.

“If we see an account violating our terms of use, we take appropriate measures,” commented the spokesperson, quoted by the “Politico” website, adding that the company will continue “monitoring the situation” to see if it would justify any changes in its decision. It was not informed which terms of use would have been violated by the Russian channel.

When YouTube blocked the channels of government-funded Russian outlets such as “Russia Today” (RT), “Rossia 24” and “Sputnik” in mid-March, the reason given was that they violated its policies by downplaying the war on Ukraine. The video platform explained that its internal rules prohibit content that “denies, minimizes or trivializes well-documented violent events”.

Russian regulator Roskomnadzor had previously accused YouTube of committing “various violations” of Russian law in its content on the war in Ukraine and of “discrimination” against content from Russian media, the government, public and sports organizations and country celebrities. Because of this, the agency had banned the distribution in the country of advertising of Google and its products.