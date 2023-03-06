“That explains everything about my Google searches this week,” wrote one journalist.

*Per Laura Hazard

One bill which is underway in Canada requires platforms such as Google and Meta to negotiate payments with newspaper publishers when they publish their content. Google, which opposes the lawis testing news blocking in searches.

the canadian media published on February 21:

“The company [Google] said on Wednesday it is temporarily limiting access to news content to less than 4% of its Canadian users as it evaluates possible responses to the bill. The change applies to its ubiquitous search engine, as well as the Discover feature on Android devices, which brings news and sports stories. All types of news content are being affected by the test, which will run for about 5 weeks, the company said. This includes content created by Canadian broadcasters and newspapers.”

The tests “limit the visibility of Canadian and international news to varying degrees”according to informed Google to Reuters.

Bill C-18, called the Online News Act, is modeled after the adopted act in Australia in 2021. The PL, which has already been discussed in the Chamber and went to the Senate, requires that platforms “facilitate” access to news and links to search results to compensate news editors.

To get more information from both sides, we published an article in 2022 showing how the bill could be modified. Josh Benton called the law passed in Australia from “a twisted system that rewards the wrong things and lies about the real value of news”. the canadian academic Michael Geist wrote reviews about the project as well as Canadian journalist and former director of the Wikimedia Foundation Sue Gardner. David Skok, CEO of the Canadian news site The Logic, calls him one “necessary evil to maintain balance in Canada’s media”.

A spokesman for the Canadian Heritage department, whose Minister Pablo Rodriguez is a sponsor of Bill C-18, criticized Google’s move, telling the globe and mail: “At the end of the day, all we ask of the tech giants is that they compensate journalists when they use their work”.

This is not the first time that platforms have tested news blocking in countries where they are under threat: the company conducted aexperiment” similar in Australia in January 2021. In February 2021, Facebook temporarily blocked Australian users from sharing national or international news sites, causing the hits fall. The goal he said that it is ready to do the same in Canada.

*Laura Hazard Owen is an editor at the Nieman Journalism Lab.

The text was translated by Natália Veloso. Read the original at English.

O Power360 partners with two divisions of Harvard’s Nieman Foundation: the Nieman Journalism Lab and Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts produced by the Nieman Journalism Lab and Nieman Reports and publishing this material in the Power360. To access all translations already published, click here.