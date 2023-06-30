AFPi

06/29/2023 – 23:35

Google on Thursday became the latest Silicon Valley giant to block access to Canadian news sites from its platform, after Ottawa passed a bill that forces digital giants to pay for this content.

The text, enacted into law last week, seeks to support Canada’s news producer industry, which has seen hundreds of publications shut down over the past decade.

The law requires digital giants to make agreements with Canadian media and news sites surrounding the news and information that is shared on their platforms.

Google said the new law “is unenforceable”. In his blog, he added that “it will be harder for Canadians to find news on the internet, and for journalists to reach their audience”.

Canadian users will still be able to access news sites by typing their address directly into the browser, or through apps.

Meta, another tech giant, announced last Thursday that it would also block Canadian news sites on its platforms.

Canada’s rule builds on Australia’s New Media Bargaining Code, the first of its kind in the world to get Google and Meta to pay for news content on their platforms.

In late 2021, AFP signed a five-year agreement on related rights with Google to pay for content sourced from the agency.























