Once again, Google has blocked more than 240 mobile apps from the Play Store. All these apps run on Android smartphones. In such a situation, if these apps are in your phone, then you also delete them as soon as possible, so that along with your smartphone, you too can be safe in every way. Google has taken this action because these 240 apps used to show various types of unnecessary advertisements to the users and were violating Google’s rules.

Google’s security team cleared the way for action against these applications and then these apps have been blocked. Most of these apps belong to the RAINBOWMIX group, including older games. The apps of this group had a reach of 14 million people every day and through the packer software, they used to deliver a variety of advertisements to 1.5 crore people every day.

Users were facing problems

Google has warned the user to delete the apps of RAINBOWMIX group as soon as possible from their Android smartphone. The group had been messing with Google’s rules for a long time and this big action of Google has come to light when researchers exposed the scam with the help of White Ops. Actually, while the user was having trouble with the unwanted app, the speed of his phone was also getting affected. In such a situation, Google considered it appropriate to block these apps.

Google Play Store has taken this action on violation of rules

See full list of blocked apps on Google Play Store

Mobile ad fraud big challenge

On the Google Play Store, too many apps have been blocked or banned from time to time. Such steps are taken for the convenience of the user. Experts say that mobile ad fraud is a big challenge for the industry, which comes in many ways. This causes the most harm to the user and due to these dangerous apps, it also affects the good and important mobile applications. In such a situation, advertisers and publishers also suffer greatly. Google has formulated a strict policy to deal with such challenges and any apps found guilty of violating any rules are either banned or blocked.