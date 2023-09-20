Google attributes the failure of its video game streaming service Stadia to the lack of high quality games.

“The lack of important AAA content in Stadia created a self-sustaining cycle in which players would not subscribe to Stadia due to the lack of AAA games and in turn many AAA game developers would not develop games for Stadia due to its small user base,” said Dov Zimring, Director of Product Management at Googlein a statement filed as part of the FTC case against Microsoft.

The agency is trying to stop the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft due to its potential impact on both the console market and cloud gaming. As reported by 9to5Google, Zimring’s comments are part of a series of confidential documents detailing plans for Microsoft for the Xbox which were recently leaked online.

In his statement, Zimring lists the various reasons why Google hill Stadia in January, with “one of the significant factors being the cost and difficulty of securing content to offer to users of Stadia“, he claimed.

The lack of games for Stadia It was no secret to industry observers and users. However, Zimring’s comments shed light on how Windows of Microsoft played a role in the decline of Stadia. According to Zimring, Google was aware that it needed a wide catalog of games, including the most recent titles, to Stadia was successful, citing the company’s market research and consumer surveys. But doing so was easier said than done.

A big challenge was on the technological side. Cloud servers Stadia were powered by an open source version of Linux and the Vulkan graphics API to allow greater flexibility and customization to realize the vision of Google for the video game streaming service.

“A negative consequence of this decision was that it increased the cost for third-party game studios to develop games and adapt existing games for Stadiadespite the considerable investment of Stadia to alleviate these costs,” Zimring said.

The company could have chosen to run the servers in the cloud Stadia in Windows and the API DirectX of Microsoft.

“but ultimately we determined that the license fees of Windows were prohibitive to the long-term viability of the service and that the use of Windows/DirectX “It would not allow the necessary customization,” he added.

The result was that third-party developers could easily port their titles to cloud-based gaming platforms. Windows as Nvidia’s GeForce Now either Amazon’s Lunabut they faced more obstacles to expanding their games to Stadia.

“For example, in the case of GeForce Nowthe cost for developers was close to zero, since GeForce Now operates based on a PC virtual with Windows that runs in the cloud,” Zimring said.

The other challenge was the high cost of game development. Google created its own first-party studio to create AAA titles for Stadia. But the company closed the studio less than 14 months later, with Zimring noting the “increasing costs of creating world-class video games.”

According to the own metrics of Google, Stadia It outperformed other cloud gaming services in “key metrics” like video quality, latency, and fluidity. But it wasn’t enough to make up for the platform’s smaller library of games. The “lack of AAA content meant that Stadia I couldn’t compete anymore,” Zimring said.

“Although Stadia was successful in supporting the efforts of smaller developers to adapt their games to Stadiawe were unable to reach an agreement with AAA game developers who complained about the cost of adapting their games to run on Stadia“he added.

For example, conversations with Activision to adapt their games failed due to the low number of subscribers of Stadia and the “challenge to align economic incentives to Activision“. Zimring then suggested that Google had a bad experience trying to secure games.

Via: PC Magazine

Editor’s note: It may be a factor but come on! We all knew it was a stupid idea right now, there are still people who don’t have high-speed internet, much less fiber optics. On the other hand, almost everyone develops for DirectXand the studios are not going to work twice to upload their game to a platform that does not have subscribers or attract anyone’s attention.