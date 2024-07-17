Google Close to Deal to Acquire Wiz for $23 Billion

Google parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for about $23 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, in a deal that would be the tech giant’s largest acquisition ever. The deal, funded mostly in cash, could happen soon, the person said. Wiz, founded in Israel and now headquartered in New York, is one of the fastest growing software startups globally, providing cybersecurity solutions cloud-based with real-time threat detection and AI-powered response.