In Spain, three out of 10 people say they intend to buy a terminal compatible with 5G networks, according to the report The future of devices Posted in 2020 by GSMA Intelligence. In other countries such as China, the percentage of users interested in these smartphones it is notably higher – it reaches 50%. As different operators begin to offer this service in different parts of the world, mobile manufacturers are opting for terminals compatible with this technology. The last giant to do so has been Google, which this Wednesday presented two new 5G mobiles at a virtual event: the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G.

Everything seems to indicate a change in Google’s strategy to conquer the mid-range with the Pixel 5. Last year, the company launched two high-end terminals: the Pixel 4, which had a 5.7-inch screen, and the Pixel 4XL, 6.3-inch. But this time it has only launched a version of the Pixel 5, which has a 6-inch screen and part of a lower price than its predecessors. This terminal, which costs $ 699, will be sold in nine countries around the world, including the United States and Japan. At the moment, it will not be available in Spain.

The Pixel 4a 5G will not reach us at the moment either. Google presented the Pixel 4a in August, a more affordable terminal than the company’s top of the range, but which shares much of the software with them. The Pixel 4a 5G, which has a 6.2-inch screen, “has the best of the Pixel 4a, but is compatible with 5G networks.” While the Pixel 4a costs 389 euros, the 4a 5G is priced at $ 499.

Design

Both of them smartphones they maintain the design of their predecessors. While the Pixel 5 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Pixel 4a 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both terminals have Titan M, a custom-made chip that, according to the company, protects the most sensitive data. They also share a processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, and rear cameras. They have a 12.2 megapixel Dual Pixel sensor and a 16 megapixel wide angle.

Last year Google placed particular emphasis on camera improvements to achieve better results in low light environments. This year the new terminals release some functions such as Portrait Light, which allows only a person’s face to be illuminated when a portrait is captured, or Cinematic Pan, which aims to give videos a professional look with effects inspired by those used by directors from Hollywood.

Another interesting function that these will incorporate smartphones is Hold for me. Allow users to have the Google Assistant be the one on the phone when a company puts you on hold during a call. Once the wait is over and someone answers, the assistant will notify the user so they can resume the call. “Goodbye to endless waiting music, hello to free time,” says Google.

The batteries in Google phones are often not entirely remarkable. But the Mountain View company wants this to change with its new terminals, which have fast charging and support wireless charging. The Pixel 5 has a 4,080 mAh battery and the Pixel 4a 5G has 3,885 mAh. These smartphones They can supposedly last up to 48 hours on thanks to a mode called Extreme Battery Saver, according to Google. This mode automatically limits the active applications to essentials and allows the user to choose which additional apps to use.

A smart speaker and a Chromecast

Amazon introduced its new smart speakers last week. This Tuesday Xiaomi has also announced its commitment to compete in this market. Now it’s Google’s turn. Its new device is called Nest Audio and it will be available for 99.99 euros from October 15 in chalk and charcoal. This speaker, according to the Mountain View company, sounds 75% more powerful than the previous Google Home device and its bass is 50% more intense.

Google has also presented a new Chromecast, which will be available in white, pink and blue on October 15 for 69.99 euros. It is made up of two devices – one that connects to the HDMI port of the television and a remote control – and is used both to send content from a mobile phone, a computer or a tablet to the screen and to be able to use applications such as Netflix, YouTube on TV , Disney + or Prime Video. With this unit, it is possible to play movies in up to 4K HDR and 60 images per second.

Like other devices of this type, such as Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, the new Chromecast allows you to control your television with your voice. The remote has a specific button designed so that the user can search for programs, get answers, ask for recommendations or even turn off the lights or regulate the temperature of the home. In addition, the remote also incorporates two buttons to directly open two of the most popular streaming platforms: YouTube and Netflix.

The technology giant also launches a new interface called Google TV, in which it organizes the user’s favorite movies and shows and also shows recommendations. The goal of this kind of Android TV customization layer is to prevent users from wasting time searching for content. Bobby Rai from the Google Nest team, explains that in this way it is intended that the user does not have to spend half an hour thinking about what to see before asking their friends.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.