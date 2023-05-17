Google Bard is from Google, a multinational company that offers a wide range of online services, including e-mail, navigation, document management, advertising and much more. Founded in 1998, Google has quickly become one of the most influential and recognized companies in the world and today we are here to talk about the company’s latest gimmick and how it just updated!

Google Bard, get smarter with this latest update

Even if we have not been particularly lucky with Bard as it is not available in our area as we have reported here, we must not forget theincredible potential that this novelty holds. Google is betting a lot on this AI and today it has decided to guarantee a further leap forward with a new update focused on improving the summary functions and information on sources. Put simply, you can ask the AI ​​to summarize content in a very simple way. Below as always we leave you at changelog business suit:

“Make summaries even more concise with the Google Bard

What: We’ve updated Bard with better summarization capabilities by incorporating the advances we’ve developed into our large language models.

Why: We’re making Bard better at summarizing information, which is especially helpful when you want to get the gist of a topic quickly. Bard won’t always get it right, but it will continue to improve with your feedback.

Making sources more useful with Google Bard