The chatbot based on generative artificial intelligence Google bard it would have stolen of the data of Chat GPT without permission. This is the accusation of a Google artificial intelligence researcher, who has now resigned, at least according to the report made by TheInformation.

According to the article, the researcher, Jacob Devlin, allegedly left the Mountain View company after warning that Bard was taking information from ChatGPT of Open AI without any formal permission. Which, if you will, is a bit ironic given that generative artificial intelligences assimilate and process the data of billions of people without any authorization from them.

It should be specified that after the discovery made, Devlin would have gone on to work for OpenAI, which opens up other questions. But what data would Bard steal from ChatGPT? Basically the conversations shared by users on the site ShareGPTwhich is publicly accessible.

The issue here is really controversial, because basically Bard would assimilate data that is in fact accessible to everyone. Furthermore, the question of the copyright of the works of artificial intelligences such as ChatGPT is still to be defined. So it is not clear whether the license of Microsoftcurrently the only one that can use ChatGPT commercially, is also applicable in such a case.

The only certainty is that the big technology companies are investing a huge amount of resources in the development of increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence, seen as the business of the future, but not without risks, as underlined by an appeal signed by a thousand experts .