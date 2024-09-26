The Ministry of Digital Development has confirmed restrictions on creating Google accounts for Russians

Google has banned Russians from creating new accounts using a Russian phone number for registration. This information was confirmed by the Ministry of Digital Development. They clarified that the ability to use previously registered accounts and confirm authorization in them via SMS has been preserved, but they recommended that Russians transfer important data to other platforms.

Google registration restrictions began several weeks ago

The Ministry of Digital Development admitted that it has become impossible to register a new Google account using a Russian phone number. “SMS confirmation as a second authorization factor for previously created Google accounts still works, but there is no certainty that this option will remain,” the department added.

They also noted that telecom operators have recorded a significant reduction in the number of SMS messages sent by the company to Russian users.

Google no longer allows you to register an account using a Russian number Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti

Problems with registering new accounts began back in early September. Then, when trying to confirm a new account using a Russian phone number, an error message began to appear. “This number cannot be used for confirmation,” it said.

What threatens Russians’ data?

The Ministry of Digital Development called on Russians who use Google services to create backup copies of their data. In addition, as an alternative, the ministry advised to refuse SMS when passing two-factor authentication, replacing them with push notifications. Another option recommended by the department is to use domestic analogues of Google services.

Creating a backup copy of data is possible using the corporation’s own tool – Google Takeout. On the main page of this service, you can choose exactly what data you want to save. Among the options offered are account data, files stored on Google Drive, information from Calendar and Maps, and much more. After selecting the necessary data, users will be offered several options for packing the archive, the most optimal is to receive a link to it by email. The maximum permissible file size is 50 gigabytes. After selecting all the necessary items, the backup process will begin, and after its completion, a download link will be sent to the email.

“Google completely ignores all our legislative innovationsthe demands of government bodies. And most importantly, of course, it ignores the users themselves. What this corporation is doing in Russia, in the Russian segment of the Internet, is absolute voluntarism. Russians cannot have any trust in the corporation and the platforms associated with it,” says Artem Kiryanov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy.

Other observers share a similar position, noting the declining level of security of the corporation’s services, as well as the increasing risks of becoming a victim of cybercriminals. According to Andrey Yarnykh, a member of the board of the Regional Public Center for Internet Technologies (ROCIT), security problems will only worsen as Google implements its policy aimed at leaving the Russian online space.

This means that now it is worth paying attention to where the bulk of your letters are sent, and if possible, quickly switch to domestic mail services, which, unlike Google, do not suffer from problems with infrastructure in Russia. Yandex Mail, Mail, Rambler are good alternatives to Western IT products Andrey YarnykhMember of the Board of ROCIT

How do they explain the problems with Russians registering in Google?

Back on September 9, when the first reports of registration problems were received, opinions in the expert community about their causes were divided. In particular, MForum Analytics analyst Alexey Boyko assumedthat Google began to comply with US sanctions, which, as of September 12, imposed a ban on the provision of several types of IT services to Russian users and companies.

Google has not commented on the problems that Russians have encountered with registration. Photo: Mark Lennihan / AP

Eldar Murtazin, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group, disagreed with him, suggesting that the corporation had nothing to do with the problem of registering new accounts on Russian numbers. He also doubted that the situation was caused by sanctions pressure from the US

“This is a permanent problem with registration from Russian numbers, the SMS gateway from which you can do this is down,” said Murtazin, suggesting that this gateway could be blocked in Russia.

During all this time, the corporation itself has not commented on the difficulties that have arisen for Russian users.