The classic version of Google Assistant will no longer be available for new downloads and in most mobile devices at the end of this year. This was confirmed by the Mountain View company, which also announced that its iconic voice assistant will be replaced by Gemini, its application driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

Google Assistant debuted in 2016 as an assistance tool designed to process indications in natural language through voice recognition technologies. Almost a decade later, the company ensures that AI is transforming the way people interact with technology.

“To continue our mission of creating the most useful assistant in the world, we have redesigned the experience with AI as a base, turning Gemini into your personal assistant. In the coming months, we will update more Google Assistant users to Gemini. At the end of this year, the Google wizard will stop being available In most mobile devices and cannot be downloaded from application stores, “said the company’s support team.

Google presents a new AI capable of reasoning The new model is called Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking and its developers describe it as a tool that “explicitly shows its thoughts.”

The firm clarifies that, for an indefinite time, Google Assistant will continue to function in those phones that do not meet the minimum technical requirements to run Gemini. This includes devices with less than 2 Gigabytes of RAM and with Android 9 or lower operating system.

The company also plans to extend Gemini’s experience to a wide range of devices connected to smartphones, such as tablets, cars, headphones and watches. “In addition, we will incorporate a new experience based on Gemini technology to domestic equipment such as speakers, screens and televisions. We hope to share more details in the coming months. Until then, Google Assistant will continue to work in these products in these products [como hasta ahora]”

The technological firm emphasizes that the Gemini application is now available in more than 200 countries and in 40 languages. It also ensures that the system has incorporated compatibility with the “most requested functions” by users, such as music player, timers and actions from the lock screen. Emphasize that Gemini’s capabilities exceed those of Google Assistant, offering a new form of assistance.

“Tools such as Gemini Live, which allows fluid and multimodal conversations, and Deep Research, which makes Gemini a personal research assistant, are only possible thanks to AI. And this is just the beginning,” the company concludes.

Google’s decision is in line with the strategies adopted by other technological companies to bring their personal assistants to the competitive AI market. Recently, Amazon launched Alexa+, an improved version of its assistant, which incorporates artificial intelligence to hold conversations in natural language, perform multimodal analysis and demonstrate contextual awareness.