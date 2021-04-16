The smart assistant of Google added new functions aimed at facilitate device management and daily tasks. As part of this update, one of the most important so far also arrived: the iPhone compatibility from the “Find my device” function.

This feature allows locate any compatible device with which it is linked, and that allows its use also with the assistant through the screens and Nest smart speakers.

As a novelty, Google recognized that the function also find iPhone phones, according to a featured blog post.

To do this, the user will have to activate alerts and notifications from the Google Home application on the Apple mobile, so that you can emit the location sound even if it’s muted.

Find my device, from Google, allows you to locate Android cell phones and now also iPhones. Photo: capture.

The new features of the Google Assistant

With the use of Duplex, the Assistant will be able to complete an online order made to a restaurant, either to pick up or to take home.

Google technology will take care of fill in the contact and payment details automatically, provided they have been saved in autocomplete.

The new Duplex feature is compatible with a number of partner restaurants with Google, and at first it will only be available in the United States, at the end of the year.

Google Assistant can perform various tasks through voice commands.

The Routines They are a series of automated actions that the Assistant performs, and that can be programmed or activated by a voice command.

Likewise, Google extended globally those that are activate at sunrise or sunset and that depend on the location of the user, for example, to turn on the lights in the house when it detects that the sun goes down.

The company also decided to include a Routines section that suggests popular actions, and makes it possible to place a direct access on an Android phone to the user’s favorite routines.

The Google Assistant can tell you about everything, including the next Oscars Awards 2021, as revealed by the company.

As in any query, the user should only ask:

– “Ok Google, when are the Oscars?”

– “Hey, Google, who is nominated for an animated film at the Oscars?” to hear the nominee list.

To know some predictions before the red carpet, you can try with:

– “Hello Google, what are your predictions for the Oscars?

– “Hey Google, who do you think will be better dressed at the Oscars?”

– You can also join in on the awards night fun by saying: “Hey Google, give me an award.”

SL