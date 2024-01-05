Within the Android world, it is well known that Google It dominates the place, given that it has the brand's official applications, as well as the virtual assistant, which gives all kinds of interesting functions to users who use said operating system. However, it seems that someone wants to take the throne from the company, and those are none other than those of Open AI with his already known ChatGPTwhich is growing worryingly.

As commented by the specialized portal known as Android Authority, a file has been found APK, which includes an activity that points to functions to invoke the chatbot and make queries through voice, without having to open the application in question. This has been detected as com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivitywhich could be a virtual voice assistant, which in turn would be much more functional than that of Google.

Within the notes, it is established that now the button in the middle, which is used to summon the assistant on Android, would now have the option to ask the bot to ChatGPT to be present on stage, removing the spotlight in some way. This with more efficient artificial intelligence, since there is talk that the user could even make purchases that are not necessarily limited to the application store but to sites such as banks and others.

As has been seen in the leaks, for now it is still in the testing phase, but it would be a matter of waiting a couple of years for it to fully reach cell phones with Androidand so Google be left out of the equation in terms of artificial intelligence and virtual assistants. Something that really at this point would not be surprising, since the tool has even been used to give birth to television scripts, which can cause fear in writers in the world of cinema.

Via: Android Authority

Editor's note: It's clear that things are going to continue to evolve, something we've also seen with drawing AIs, with their illustrations increasingly reaching perfection. At this point, technology is going to leave people without jobs, and therefore, new jobs will have to be invented for humans.