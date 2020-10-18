Google introduced Assistant Driving Mode for smartphones last year, apparently it has not yet been launched for Google Assistant users. But there is a possibility that by the end of this year, Google can launch for assistant users. As reported by XDA Developers, Google has partially enabled the assistant driving mode for some Android users. These interfaces differ from the features shown at the Google Developer Conference last year. Its purpose is that it allows you to chat, message and play music without being distracted by driving. It is being said that this feature can be a part of testing with select users.

What is Google Assistant Driving Mode?

Google Assistant’s upcoming driving mode allows you to access key functionalities using voice commands. Users can activate the driving mode by saying “Hey Google, let’s drive”. An enabled, helpful shows a new dashboard with shortcuts for the most relevant tasks. It also shows the most frequently used contacts. It also has a set of recommendations that will give you the music and podcasts to read while driving.

The driving mode on Google Assistant is intended to provide a completely hands-free experience. This means that you can interact using voice commands. For example, the assistant gives you relevant information when you receive a call or text. Google’s new feature is intended to use assistants to control cars from afar.