Google rearranged the cards when it comes to communication in the region. After having held the Communications Department for Argentina and the Southern Cone for 10 years, Argentina Florence Sabatini She was recently appointed as the new Head of Communications for Latin America.

“Google is a very particular company because when spaces and opportunities open up, all of us who are already in can compete, then people who are interested in that position come forward.. I applied, competed, and was finally selected in the position”Florencia Sabatini told the newspaper Clarion.

In her new role, which she has held since April 1, Argentina will lead the Spanish-speaking Latin American region, which encompasses 18 countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and other countries in Central America and the Caribbean.

“My job will be to coordinate at the regional level with all the Spanish-speaking Latin American countries so that, in their external communication strategy, basically with the media of those countries there is a coordinated strategy, coherent, where the best practices that are done in one country can be replicated in another ”, he said.

It is with great joy that I share with you the beautiful news of my new role at Google as Head of Communications for Latin America. After 10 years in this spectacular company (which hired me pregnant) it makes me happy to know that once again they trusted me for this challenge – florsabatini (@florsabatini) April 8, 2021

Although she has only been in office for a handful of days, Florencia Sabatini is focused on carrying out Google’s communication plan in 2021 crossed by the Covid-19 pandemic, new isolation measures and the search for vaccines.

“There are 3 points that are very important on which we are going to put a lot of focus on communication. First in Google’s response to COVID-19, second to all that is the economic recovery of our countries and how technology will contribute to economic recovery and third, the technology that continues to boost education in this kind of new normal ”, remarked Sabatini.

From PR to Platinum Konex

Florencia Sabatini has a broad career in the field of communication within the internet giant. She was Communications Manager at Google for Argentina and the Southern Cone until April 2021 and has been working for the company for 10 years, where she was also Communications Manager for Google Enterprise for Latin America (Cloud & Gsuite) between 2010 and 2013.

She served as regional PR manager of the Sonico social network (Grupo FNBox) and worked in Public Relations consultants such as Muchnik, Aja Espil & Asoc, Baraldo & Asoc. And Edelman, both for their office in Argentina and Mexico, country where he lived for a year.

In 2005 he was in charge of the communication of a special project for the TSTT Telecommunications company in Trinidad & Tobago where he also lived for a few months. Two years later he opened his own Communications agency “Global Linx” in Argentina.

In her bulky curriculum, she also served as a professor of the Public Relations career at UADE and at the National University of La Matanza (UNLAM). He is currently teaching classes in the Master in Marketing and Communications at the ORT of Uruguay.

His career was also full of awards. In 2017 he received the award Platinum Konex in the Institutional Communication category. She was also recognized with other distinctions: CCO Medios (El Cronista Marketing and Communication Awards) in 2019, “Women to Watch” by AdLatina and AdAge in 2018 and in 2014 she was distinguished by the Public Relations Professional Council with the award for “Professional Excellence in Public Relations”.

“What matters most to me is that my career inspires more and more people in our country, especially women, to continue fighting for leadership positions. It seems to me that this is what it is all about, ”said Sabatini.

At the local level, Google has not yet officially revealed a new Communications Manager for Argentina. The appointment is expected to be announced in the coming months.

SL