Google also officially enters the field of advanced chatbots, and announces its alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the non-profit organization founded by Elon Musk. Similarly, Bard’s goal will be to make accessing complex information easier and more intuitive, and is designed to translate natural language queries into more precise search queries and return relevant results efficiently. Bard has been trained on a wide variety of information sources, including books, articles, websites, and conversations. This allows him to understand the relationships between words and phrases, as well as to identify the context and intentions of users: this is a real evolution compared to the “classic” Google search field, because Bard works by comparing different pieces of information and giving an answer which can then turn into a conversation.

You can ask generic questions but also and above all practical ones, as happens with OpenAI technology. It’s not clear what different or more Bard will offer, but Google already says it will be available on “multiple platforms”, showing it in action on smartphones. It will initially be entrusted to a group of testers, and will then be opened to more users in the coming weeks. Google has clearly decided to rush ahead with the advancement of ChatGPT: OpenAI’s decision to make the technology open source has made it leaps and bounds in a very short time, and Microsoft has already invested billions of dollars in the organization, with the intention to use artificial intelligence in its Bing search engine and Office suite. So far, despite having made several experiments in the field of AI-based chats, Google has always been cautious: the previous attempt, LaMDA, has generated several controversies on the accuracy of the answers and the possibility of spreading false unverified information. Not surprisingly, for Bard the promise is to combine conclusions based on artificial intelligence with human verification of the content.