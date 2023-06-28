With a new tool, teachers will be able to prioritize teaching; resource will be available in the 2nd semester

Google announced this Tuesday (27.jun.2023) the Exercise Series for Google Classroom. The tool will use AI (Artificial Intelligence) to offer educators a personalized digital tutoring solution and improve the teaching of educational content through interactive tasks. The announcement was made during the “Google For Brasil” event in São Paulo.

To the Power360O head of Google for Education in Latin America, Rodrigo Pimentel, said that for now the focus of the platform is basic education. However, there is an expectation that it will also be used for higher education. “The Exercise Series has been more accepted in basic education due to the didactic nature of the tool”, he stated. The technology will be available from the 2nd half of 2023.

For Fábio Coelho, executive director of the company in Brazil, one of the greatest benefits of artificial intelligence will be in the field of education. So technology will help “recovering learning impaired by the effects of the pandemic” from covid-19.

Through the technological apparatus, the evaluation processes can be automated with immediate access to the feedback. Tips and resources incorporated with the aim of solving doubts will also be some of the resources available to students.

Furthermore, the tool will work with “adaptive learning model”. Through questions and themes presented by teachers there will be a recommendation of learning skill to be applied.

According to Rodrigo Pimentel, the “big difference” of the tool is in the experience with the classroom that the collaborators of the products of the Google for Education have for acting as teachers. “People are already bringing new features and things with the product to make the teacher’s experience in the classroom more impactful”he stated.

AI in detecting riverside fires and floods

Google also announced the use of AI to deliver real-time alerts and flood forecasts in search and on Google Maps for more than 80 locations across the country. According to the company, Android system users who have their notifications turned on and are located close to regions impacted by riverside floods will receive real-time alerts and forecasts on their cell phones.

“In addition to distributing alerts through the platforms, the resource provides detailed information on the water level of rivers and flood forecasts, which can help the riverside population to have information and protect themselves up to seven days in advance”, said the company. in announcement.