AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/29/2024 – 21:57

Google announced this Thursday (29) that it will invest US$ 850 million (R$ 4.8 billion) in Uruguay to build a new data center for the company, the second in South America, committed to environmental sustainability.

The new facilities will be located in Parque de las Ciencias, about 30 km from downtown Montevideo, and will support Google products such as the search tool, YouTube, Maps and Workspace (which includes tools such as Gmail, Docs and Sheets), according to a statement from the company.

“We are very excited to announce this important milestone, which is part of three key commitments: our sustained commitment to Latin America, our focus on sustainability and our strong belief in Uruguay as a hub of innovation in the region,” said Eduardo López, president of Google Cloud Latin America, quoted in the text.

The data center in Uruguay will be the company’s second in South America, after the one in Quilicura, Chile, opened in 2015.

Negotiations for the installation of the headquarters of the North American technology giant in Uruguay began in 2019, during the government of former president Tabaré Vázquez.

In 2021, under the current presidency of Luis Lacalle Pou, the company acquired the 30-hectare plot of land in the department of Canelones where it intends to build the center.

In November 2023, Lacalle Pou’s government confirmed that Google intended to move forward with the project, which the company finally announced on Thursday after obtaining the necessary environmental permits this year.

The daily amount of water needed for a Google data center has raised questions from environmentalists and academics in Uruguay, especially after the drinking water supply crisis that the country’s metropolitan region suffered due to a historic drought last year.

Google assured on Thursday that the new data center in Canelones will use “air-cooling technology”, following an “environmentally conscious approach”.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and our data centers are designed and operated under these principles. This is a value shared with the Uruguayan community, and we are committed to expanding our operations in Uruguay and around the world in a responsible manner,” López said, according to the statement.

In addition to the data center in Quilicura, Chile, Google has two regions in Latin America for Google Cloud, or cloud infrastructure, as the virtual space through which tasks that previously required hardware or software can be performed is known.

One is in São Paulo, opened in 2017, and the other in Santiago, Chile, active since 2021. A third is expected to be ready soon in Querétaro, Mexico.

Google said that once operational, the new data center in Uruguay will be integrated into the company’s global network, which is made up of 28 data centers and 40 Google Cloud regions.