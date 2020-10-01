New Delhi Google has announced to bring two new smartphones to market under the Pixel Smartphone Series. According to Google, two new smartphones Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G can be launched soon, expanding the Pixel series. It is being told that Pixel 4a 5G is very similar to Pixel 4a launched in August. At the same time, Pixel 5 has been described as a new phone of the company. Although both smartphones are not being launched in India.

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Price

The Google Pixel 4a is priced at $ 499. Pixel 5 is a budget flagship priced at $ 699. Pixel 4a 5G can be launched in Japan on October 15 and eight other countries in early November. Pixel 5 will be launched in eight countries from October 15 and in the US from October 29.

Google Pixel 5 specifications

Google Pixel 5 smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate with a 6-inch FHD + OLED display. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It has 8GB RAM support with 128GB internal storage and 4080 mAh battery. The phone comes with a reverse-charge feature called battery share. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back side. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack in the phone, users get a USB-C port under the phone.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Apart from this, it has stereo speakers and three microphones. Pixel 5 comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications

The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 5.8-inch full-screen display with transmissive holes. This smartphone has been given in polycarbonate unibody with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It has a 3140 mAh2 battery with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar camera specs have been provided for photos and videos as the Google Pixel 5. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and two microphones.

Motorola Razr 5G will compete

The competition of these upcoming phones of Google can be seen from Motorola Razr 5G. This phone from Motorola has a 6.2-inch pOLED display, which has a resolution of 2142×876 pixels. The phone has a 2.7-inch secondary OLED display on the outside, on which you can see selfie preview, navigation directions and notifications. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. This phone has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. At the same time, it has a 2800mAh battery, which comes with 15W fast charging support. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary and 20-megapixel front camera.

